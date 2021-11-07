Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2 Females dead from overnight shooting on 800 block of Vance Street

Calls came in around 7am of shooting
2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo. Toledo Police tell our 13ABC team the call came in around 7am. We're on the scene now working to gather more information.(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two females are confirmed dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo.

Toledo Police tell our 13ABC team the call came in around 7am. We’re on the scene now working to gather more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
The ramp Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to have constructed will need to be demolished and replaced.
Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

Latest News

The Walleye played their first game in 615 days.
First Walleye game in 615 days
eye
First Walleye game in 615 days
Dine in the 419: Shorty's All-American Roadhouse
Dine in the 419: Shorty's All-American Roadhouse
A kidnapping, car jacking and armed robbery happened over night in Monroe County.
Carjacking, kidnapping & armed robbery