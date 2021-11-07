Traffic
Authorities searching for missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious

Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts suspicious.(Seneca County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several Ohio law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday morning reporting Kathleen Kiesel, 62, of Republic, missing. Law enforcement went to her home in the 9900 block of East Twp. Road in Republic, which is also the residence of Jack Kiesel.

The sheriff’s office said when the first officials arrived Saturday, deputies called for help from the various emergency crews. Officials underwent what they described as an extensive search on foot and on ATVs with K9 officers, drones, and helicopters.

“Investigators do find the where-a-bouts of Mrs. Kiesel as suspicious, and it is considered to be an ongoing investigation,” Seneca County Sheriff Stevens said.

Seneca County Deputies requested help from the Scipio-Republic Fire Department, Bloom-Scipio EMS, Seneca County C.E.R.T Team, and multiple K9 units from several sheriff’s offices including Erie County, Ottawa County, Sandusky County. The Ohio State Highway patrol Aviation Division and the Arial Viewpoint Drone Unit were also involved in the search.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the search and investigation are ongoing, asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jeff Smith at 419-447-3456.

