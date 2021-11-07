Traffic
Findlay teenager dies in car crash

Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay teenager is dead after a car crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 500 block of Bright Road in Findlay just before 3:00 p.m.

Police said a Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Bright Road when the car went left of center, hitting a Dodge Journey traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the Forte, Taylor Benson, 18, of Findlay, was taken to an area hospital where she later died. The driver of the Dodge Journey, Richard Yockey, of McComb, was not hurt in the crash.

It is unclear what caused the car to travel into the wrong lane.

