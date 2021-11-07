Monroe man in critical condition after Sunday morning crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe, Michigan man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township early Sunday morning.

It happened on Ready Road in Ash Township just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Ready Road when it went off the road into a ditch. The car continued traveling through the ditch until it struck a large boulder and a utility pole.

Authorities said the driver was a 25-year-old man from Monroe but did not release his identity. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officials said they do not know why the car went off the road but said excessive speed and intoxicating substances appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 734-240-7541.

