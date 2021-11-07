Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Monroe man in critical condition after Sunday morning crash

A Monroe man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township Sunday morning.
A Monroe man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township Sunday morning.(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe, Michigan man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township early Sunday morning.

It happened on Ready Road in Ash Township just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a Ford Fusion was traveling westbound on Ready Road when it went off the road into a ditch. The car continued traveling through the ditch until it struck a large boulder and a utility pole.

Authorities said the driver was a 25-year-old man from Monroe but did not release his identity. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Officials said they do not know why the car went off the road but said excessive speed and intoxicating substances appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 734-240-7541.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
Two women dead in Sunday morning shooting in Toledo
No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
The ramp Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to have constructed will need to be demolished and replaced.
Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old
Rayshawn Smith arrested and charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist

Latest News

A Bryan, Ohio man is dead after a crash in Defiance County Saturday.
Bryan man dies in Defiance County crash
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash
Shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street
2 Dead in Sunday morning shooting
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Authorities searching for missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious