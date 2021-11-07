Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nov. 7, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Highs in the 60s most of this week, before a cold front takes us to the 40s for next weekend.
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds in the afternoon. High 62. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, but not as cold. Low 40. MONDAY: More sunshine, and turning breezy. Warmer. High 65. EXTENDED: Highs stay in the 60s each day through Thursday (Veterans Day) before falling into the 40s by the weekend. Unsettled weather will bring rain chances late Tuesday through the end of the week, too.

Most Read

No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
The ramp Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to have constructed will need to be demolished and replaced.
Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

Latest News

11/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Nov. 6, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 6, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 6, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 6, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast