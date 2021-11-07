Bryan man dies in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan, Ohio man is dead after a crash in Defiance County Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on County Road 424 at The Bend Road just outside the city of Defiance.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Buick Century was traveling southbound on The Bend Road when the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign, continuing across County Road 424. That’s when a Freightliner semi-truck traveling eastbound on County Road 424 hit the Century.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road, hitting a ditch and landing in a field.

The driver of the Century, Kolbe Ray Roose, 25, of Bryan, died at the scene. The driver of the semi, John Herman Rethmel, 39, of Defiance, was treated for his injuries at the scene and is expected to be okay.

OSHP said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.