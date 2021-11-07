Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

University of Dayton student dies in Astroworld crowd surge

At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
At least 8 people are dead and many more are injured after the Astroworld Festival in Houston.
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A University of Dayton student is among those killed Friday while attending a concert in Houston, Texas.

The university confirmed in a campus-wide email that Franco Patino, 21, a senior from Naperville, Illinois died in the incident.

The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance. As a timer clicked down to the start of the performance, the crowd pushed forward.

Patino was a mechanical engineering technology major with a minor in human movement biomechanics, the statement said.

He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and was also a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.

Patino was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Patino’s death was the second among University of Dayton students in recent days.

Parker Spindle, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, died on Wednesday in Grand Rapids, according to the university.

“Losing two students during the same week brings immeasurable grief to our campus community,” wrote university leadership. “We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Franco’s and Parker’s families, friends, professors, and our campus community.”

Ministers and counseling staff will be available to students affected by the losses.

“We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,” they wrote.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
The ramp Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to have constructed will need to be demolished and replaced.
Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old
Rayshawn Smith arrested and charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist

Latest News

A Monroe man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township Sunday morning.
Monroe man in critical condition after Sunday morning crash
A Bryan, Ohio man is dead after a crash in Defiance County Saturday.
Bryan man dies in Defiance County crash
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash
Shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street
2 Dead in Sunday morning shooting
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Authorities searching for missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious