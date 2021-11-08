11/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mainly clear tonight with lows around 40. Sunny for much of the day Monday with a light southwest breeze and highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will gradually increase Monday night with lows in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Slight chance for a shower Tuesday night with lows in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs around 60. Cloudy and breezy for Veteran’s Day with rain arriving in the afternoon when highs will be in the mid-60s. Rain likely Thursday night, then a lingering shower Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Flurries will be possible from later Friday through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-40s.

