Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/7: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mild conditions through Thursday, then much cooler for next weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mainly clear tonight with lows around 40. Sunny for much of the day Monday with a light southwest breeze and highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will gradually increase Monday night with lows in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy for Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Slight chance for a shower Tuesday night with lows in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs around 60. Cloudy and breezy for Veteran’s Day with rain arriving in the afternoon when highs will be in the mid-60s. Rain likely Thursday night, then a lingering shower Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Flurries will be possible from later Friday through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
The ramp Rosemary Wyatt paid $3,200 to have constructed will need to be demolished and replaced.
Community steps up to help build safe ramp for 77-year-old
Rayshawn Smith arrested and charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist

Latest News

11/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
11/7: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Nov. 7, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
11/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast