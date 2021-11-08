11/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It’s a gorgeous day by spring standards, let alone November! This will prove the high point of the week, as temperatures take a tumble. Veterans Day will see rain late, with a breeze Friday ushering in an even colder weekend. With highs near or below 40, a rain/snow mix is in the works, though accumulations so far will stay fairly light if any.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.