11/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Springlike lead-off to the week... much colder by the end
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
It’s a gorgeous day by spring standards, let alone November! This will prove the high point of the week, as temperatures take a tumble. Veterans Day will see rain late, with a breeze Friday ushering in an even colder weekend. With highs near or below 40, a rain/snow mix is in the works, though accumulations so far will stay fairly light if any.

