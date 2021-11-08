Case Files: The disappearance Of Sheila Main

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County woman went missing without a trace 15 years ago, but now investigators are reopening the case of 37-year-old Sheila Main, who disappeared from her Pemberville Road home in August of 2006.

Main’s son Clinton Bulik was 16 years old when his mother went missing. He says he doesn’t remember anything unusual about the time leading up to his mother’s disappearance. She would leave for periods, but he says “It would be just hours..it was never just long periods of time where she would disappear.”

Clinton says when Sheila met her then-husband, Alan, they married quickly within a year. And Bulik says the relationship wasn’t going well and she was planning to leave him. “I believe at the stage in the process we were starting the process of moving on, just with us on our own. And before that got anywhere she was gone.”

Wood County Sheriff’s Investigators say her then-husband waited five days to report her missing because he had said she struggled with addiction and it wasn’t uncommon for her to leave for periods of time. Sheila’s son Clinton confirmed that his mother did struggle with addiction over the years, but that at the time of her disappearance it was not an issue.

Ryan Richards is a Detective Sgt. with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Reinvestigating this cold case and says “At that date and time of her disappearance, friends and family said that she was in rehab and she was going to AA meetings.”

13abc did speak by phone to Main’s then-husband Alan who declined our invitation for an on-camera interview and police say they have never named him as a suspect or person of interest in Shiela’s disappearance.

There was only one lead that police had at the time of Main’s disappearance and they’ve been unable to confirm it.

Detective Richards says “The report was her car was broke down in the middle of the road. Somebody saw her, she was acting very strange. They called Oregon police and she ended up leaving the area with an unknown person or persons.”

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 419-354-9001 or you can contact the I-Team at iteam@13abc.com

