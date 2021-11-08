Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Changes to unemployment system now underway

Anyone who wants to file a new claim for benefits will have to first register for work.
UIA office.
UIA office.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Changes to the Michigan unemployment system are now underway.

As of Sunday, anyone who wants to file a new claim for benefits will have to first register for work with Michigan Works! either in-person or virtually.

“Registering with Michigan Works! not only fulfills a requirement to receive unemployment benefits, but it also provides unemployed workers with a great advantage in landing one of the 114,000 available jobs listed by employers on Pure Michigan Talent Connect,” Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Director Julia Dale said in a news release. “Work registration is also helpful for employers in recruiting job candidates at a time when hiring has been difficult.”

The unemployment claim filer must verify their registration with an appointment on MiTalent.org.

Following verification, those filing for benefits must report at least one work search activity for each week they claim benefits. These include applying for jobs in person or online, attending job fairs, and creating a profile or resume on a professional networking or job site.

Claimants will receive confirmation via email once their registration is complete and verified.

A claimant’s work registration is valid for one year after their initial claim for unemployment benefits.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Authorities searching for missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on...
Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies

Latest News

History of the Great Black Swamp
Metroparks Meetup: History of the Great Black Swamp
Off-duty deputy involved in crash
Off-duty deputy involved in crash
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on...
Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash
Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Officials calling vacant house fires suspicious