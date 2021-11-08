Child found unharmed after suspect steals vehicle while child was inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are still searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle from in front of a Toledo home while a child was still inside the car.

Toledo Police responded to the 2500 block of Albion around 4:40 p.m. Saturday on the report of a kidnapping. The 2-year-old child’s mother told officers she was standing outside of her vehicle when an unknown suspect drove off with the child inside the car.

Multiple crews, along with Vice and the Gang Task Force, searched the area. The vehicle was located within 15 minutes in a nearby alley, with the unharmed child still inside.

According to a Toledo Police report, there is no suspect information at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.