Gov. DeWine signs bill to allow fireworks in Ohio on certain holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday that will expand the use of fireworks in Ohio.

Amended Substitute House Bill 172 will now allow Ohioans to shoot off fireworks on certain days.

“For example, the bill I signed (HB 172) limits the discharge of fireworks to the more traditional holidays that Ohioans celebrate, while recognizing our numerous culturally diverse holidays. The compromise bill also reduces, by half, the allowable increase in showroom size originally offered in Senate Bill 113, while requiring enhanced fire sprinkler systems. The measure further prohibits the discharge of fireworks while in possession of, or under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances or on another person’s property without that person’s permission,” DeWine said in a news release.

Previously, Ohio law only allowed consumers to set off sparklers and other small fireworks but now the list has been expanded to include Roman candles, bottle rockets, and more.

You can legally set off fireworks in Ohio on these dates:

New Year’s Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays before and after July 4

Labor Day weekend

Diwali

New Year’s Eve

The new law still allows municipalities to restrict or ban fireworks on those days.

Ohioans can start buying consumer-grade fireworks on July 1, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.