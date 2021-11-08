Human remains found in search for missing geologist in Arizona

(Gray News) - During a search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson in Buckeye, Arizona, human remains were located over the weekend.

Daniel Robinson’s father said in a Twitter post on Saturday that the remains aren’t his son’s.

“Saturday, November 6, my weekly searches for my son Geologist Daniel Robinson has again uncovered human remains out in the desert of Buckeye, AZ, hopefully bringing some closure to another grieving family,” Robinson’s father David said. “The human remains is not Daniel. I will continue my searches for my son.”

DNA testing is being done to officially identify the remains, but it’s not the first time body parts have been found in the desert during the search for the 24-year-old.

Robinson was last seen leaving his job site in Buckeye on June 23.

His Jeep was found significantly damaged on July 19 in rough terrain four miles from Robinson’s job site.

Investigators said the speed of Robinson’s vehicle increased before impact, which may mean Robinson tried to drive up the other side of the ravine, and the ignition was turned on more than 40 times after the crash, according to multiple media reports.

A human skull was found near the crash site on July 31, Buckeye Police reported, but DNA tests showed those remains didn’t belong to Robinson.

Buckeye authorities said in September they have worked with outside agencies to search more than 70 square miles, using utility terrain vehicles, cadaver dogs and air support such as helicopters and drones.

Robinson’s father and volunteer crews have been searching the area near where the vehicle was found for any sign of the missing man.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information on his disappearance.

The parents of Robinson discussed their son and his disappearance, faulting the police’s response to the case in an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Daniel Robinson's missing persons report describes the 24-year-old geologist.

