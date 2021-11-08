COVID vaccine clinics for kids underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pediatric COVID vaccine clinics are now underway in Lucas County.

For a complete list of the times and locations please click HERE

In order to better allocate resources, the Lucas County Health Department is consolidating more than one school district into each vaccine location.

Sylvania is the first up with Ottawa Hills and Sylvania St. Joes also included in this clinic.

Ottawa Hills Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske says around 80% of the district’s 12 to 18-year-olds are already vaccinated. And over half the elementary school students are signed up on the first day to be vaccinated. “To be able to have our kids back in school and feel like they can just be safe and get back to the activities that they enjoy doing and not having to worry about so many of the factors that come in when you’re not vaccinated is just huge.”

The clinics are closed pod, which limits them to children who have an appointment. For information on signing up, you should check with your child’s school district.

