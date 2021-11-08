Longtime friends murdered on Toledo street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two longtime friends were murdered on a Toledo street early Sunday morning.

Laura Luckey, 42, and Natasha Carlisle, 40, were both killed in that shooting. Now police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

Police says they’re asking for anyone with information to come forward, people who know anything or who have heard anything. Many people who knew these best friends are in shock, hoping justice will be served.

Carlisle, Luckey and Earleta Holmes posed for a picture at Holmes’ birthday party earlier this year. Holmes had no idea this would be the last time she’d she her friends of nearly 30 years.

“Two beautiful girls. I’ve known both of them since they were in grade school. And I’ve watched them evolve into women and mothers and worked hard everyday,” said Holmes.

Police responded to a shot spotter call in the 800 block of Vance street by Hawley just before 7:00 Sunday morning. Investigators found both Carlisle and Luckey shot, they both died at the scene.

“It is definitely odd that early in the morning on a Sunday. We don’t see that too often so it definitely does peak our suspicions more than usual,” said Toledo Police spokesman Andrew Dlugosielski.

Carlisle and Luckey were both Libbey High School graduates. Friends describe them as having great spirits.

“When I say great spirits, they came around with a smile, they made other people feel better. We felt better when they came around. They were the ones with the encouraging words, hugs, the messages,” said Holmes.

Now those friends try to wrap their heads around what happened and try to rally around families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

“These kids woke up on a Sunday morning and they don’t have a mother anymore for no reason,” said Holmes.

In total, these two woman leave behind 5 children.

