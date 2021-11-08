Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Longtime friends murdered on Toledo street

Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November 7, 2021.(WTVG)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two longtime friends were murdered on a Toledo street early Sunday morning.

Laura Luckey, 42, and Natasha Carlisle, 40, were both killed in that shooting. Now police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger.

Police says they’re asking for anyone with information to come forward, people who know anything or who have heard anything. Many people who knew these best friends are in shock, hoping justice will be served.

Carlisle, Luckey and Earleta Holmes posed for a picture at Holmes’ birthday party earlier this year. Holmes had no idea this would be the last time she’d she her friends of nearly 30 years.

“Two beautiful girls. I’ve known both of them since they were in grade school. And I’ve watched them evolve into women and mothers and worked hard everyday,” said Holmes.

Police responded to a shot spotter call in the 800 block of Vance street by Hawley just before 7:00 Sunday morning. Investigators found both Carlisle and Luckey shot, they both died at the scene.

“It is definitely odd that early in the morning on a Sunday. We don’t see that too often so it definitely does peak our suspicions more than usual,” said Toledo Police spokesman Andrew Dlugosielski.

Carlisle and Luckey were both Libbey High School graduates. Friends describe them as having great spirits.

“When I say great spirits, they came around with a smile, they made other people feel better. We felt better when they came around. They were the ones with the encouraging words, hugs, the messages,” said Holmes.

Now those friends try to wrap their heads around what happened and try to rally around families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

“These kids woke up on a Sunday morning and they don’t have a mother anymore for no reason,” said Holmes.

In total, these two woman leave behind 5 children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Republic woman found safe in Seneca County
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on...
Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies

Latest News

United Airline CRJ-550
Low airfares may entice some to change their travel plans
Many airfares at at historic lows right now, while gas prices are on the rise
Will increasing gas prices change travel plans?
Kids COVID Vaccine Clinics Underway - clipped version
Kids COVID Vaccine Clinics Underway - clipped version
The suspect is accused of hitting a Toledo man and never stopping.
Suspect accused of deadly hit and run faces a judge