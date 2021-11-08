Low airfares may entice some to change their travel plans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A limited supply of crude oil continues to push prices at the pump higher. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas stands at $3.42 on Monday. The Toledo average is $3.23. So do those numbers have people re-thinking their travel plans?

CJ Troup has been a travel agent for more than 40 years. She says as gas prices go up, airfares are at historic lows for the most part. “I just tried to book someone to Florida for Thanksgiving and flights are practically sold out.”

According to AAA, the national average is 16 cents more a gallon than a month ago, and $1.31 more than a year ago. “If gas prices continue to rise people will start considering flying or at least pricing their options,” says Troup.

Troup owns Travel Bazaar in downtown Toledo. Her business has weathered quite a few storms through the years. The pandemic has of course been a challenge for the travel industry on a lot of levels. but Troup says things have been picking up. “I have five or six couples going to Jamaica. They have their vaccines they know the rules and everything they have to fill out on line.”

Troup reminds you to pay close attention to the rules and guidelines, because it seems like they change on a daily basis.

“Kids are now being vaccinated, so more families may choose to fly. A lot of European countries have opened up for travel, so more people are doing that. There is a mandate for vaccines on cruises, and that will not likely change. Basically, every day I have to come in and figure out the rules and who is doing what on that day. There is a lot to pay attention to, and it is something different every day.”

