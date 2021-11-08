Traffic
November 8th Weather Forecast

Warm Week, Cold Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and warm today with a high near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an evening shower. Wednesday will bring highs in the middle to upper 50s with more clouds. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the middle 60s. Rain becomes likely late Thursday into Thursday night. Colder weather will arrive over the weekend. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible.

