Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a crash at a Sylvania Township intersection early Monday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. at Central and Centennial. It involved an off-duty Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to officials on the scene.

Officers said a pickup truck was eastbound on Central and turning left onto Centennial. A second truck driven by the off-duty officer was southbound on Centennial and was hit when the first truck ran the red light to turn left.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene said it did not appear as though alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Centennial and Central in Sylvania Township on Monday, Nov. 8. (WTVG)

