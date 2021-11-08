Traffic
Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash

Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on...
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on Monday, Nov. 8.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two drivers were sent to the hospital after a crash at a Sylvania Township intersection early Monday morning.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. at Central and Centennial. It involved an off-duty Lucas County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to officials on the scene.

Officers said a pickup truck was eastbound on Central and turning left onto Centennial. A second truck driven by the off-duty officer was southbound on Centennial and was hit when the first truck ran the red light to turn left.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers on the scene said it did not appear as though alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Centennial and Central in Sylvania Township on Monday,...
Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Centennial and Central in Sylvania Township on Monday, Nov. 8.(WTVG)

