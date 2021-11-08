Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Officials calling vacant house fires suspicious

Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are calling two fires at a vacant house overnight in Toledo suspicious.

Firefighters were called out to a house in the 400 block of Elder Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and again just before midnight.

Officials said both fires started in the rear of the house and worked their way up to the second story. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7.(WTVG)

Three juveniles were possibly seen running from the scene, but it’s unknown if they were involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 females are confirmed dead after a shooting on the 800 block of Vance Street in Toledo....
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Authorities searching for missing Republic woman, calling her whereabouts suspicious
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash
Toledo Police responded to a shooting at Batavia St. between Warren and Putnam shortly after 3...
Update: Man shot on Batavia St. dies
No serious injuries after carjacking, kidnapping

Latest News

2 women shot, killed on Vance St.
2 women shot, killed on Vance St.
A Monroe man is in critical condition after a crash in Ash Township Sunday morning.
Monroe man in critical condition after Sunday morning crash
A Bryan, Ohio man is dead after a crash in Defiance County Saturday.
Bryan man dies in Defiance County crash
Findlay Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a teen driver
Findlay teenager dies in car crash