Officials calling vacant house fires suspicious

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators are calling two fires at a vacant house overnight in Toledo suspicious.

Firefighters were called out to a house in the 400 block of Elder Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and again just before midnight.

Officials said both fires started in the rear of the house and worked their way up to the second story. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to a vacant house in the 400 block of Elder twice on Sunday, Nov. 7. (WTVG)

Three juveniles were possibly seen running from the scene, but it’s unknown if they were involved.

