11/9: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Turbulent Thursday; snowy Sunday?
Rain, wind and tumbling temperatures for the second half of the week! Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
It’s another decent day out there, though big change is coming! Spotty sprinkles are possible this evening, with most of Wednesday staying dry. Veterans Day will see rain and wind (up to 40mph) rush through late in the day, ushering in much cooler temperatures -- and even light snow accumulations on grassy surfaces Sunday!

