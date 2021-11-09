Traffic
Authorites ask motorsits to seek alternate routes as crashes back up I-475

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking motorists to find an alternate route as multiple crashes have stalled traffic on I-475 West between Corey and Talmadge.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation OHGO website, there is a 15-minute delay in the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there is a need to decrease traffic volume in order to get the roadway clear.

