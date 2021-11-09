Traffic
Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton reportedly test positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two members of the Cleveland Browns running back squad, which is already short on the depth chart, have tested positive for COVID-19, a source said.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players are vaccinated, Schefter said.

Felton has played a larger role in the Browns office, taking extra plays in place of the injured Kareem Hunt behind the returning starter Chubb.

Per NFL policy for those who are vaccinated, players must return two negative test results taken 24 hours apart in order to return to the field. This means that Chubb and Felton could still be ruled eligible to play in their next game.

The Cleveland Browns take on the New England Patriots on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

