Family of murdered Toledo bestfriends speak out

Family and friends say the duo were remarkable mothers and community members, and they didn’t deserve to die.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family and friends of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, say the two were best friends and had been inseparable since childhood. Early Sunday morning, police found both women dead on the southside of toledo. One was lying in the street, and the other was behind the steering wheel of a car.

“It’s not something that we ever would have expected to happen to either of them,” says Leigh Luckey, one of the victim’s sisters. “They’re not those types of people. We believe that they felt safe or they never would have been in this predicament. And they were violated.”

“Tasha and Laura didn’t bother a soul. They didn’t bother a soul. What happened to them was senseless, it was very senseless. They did not deserve the way they got killed, they did not.,” says Laura’s cousin, Lawanda.

The family is saddened that the two are gone. They say the two have seven children between them, with Natasha having twins just last year.

“They will never get to know her. When I say both of them are wonderful mothers. Laura, she’s a wonderful mother she has three kids, two girls, and a son. I’m talking about exceptional parents, and now these kids have got to grow up without their parents,” says Autumn Wiley, a friend of both victims.

District 1 City Councilman John Hobbs III told 13 ABC that community members need to step up, come forward, and tell police what they know. He says without community cooperation in cases like these, Toledo won’t find a solution to the growing rate of homicides.

“The mayor cannot solve this issue, the chief of police can not solve this issue,” says Hobbs. “It takes people that live, and breathe, and eat, and drive, and work, and walk, and play, and their children are going to school in the community. It takes them to step forth and become the ones who are the advocates and the answers for what going on in our community. "

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers.

