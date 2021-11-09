Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

November 9th Weather Forecast

Mild Week, Cold Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a high around 60 today. A few evening sprinkles are possible. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday brings a bit of a warm up with highs in the middle 60s. However, there is a better chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. Showers may produce gusty winds around 30 to 40 mph. Friday will be windy at times with a few late day showers possible. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few snow flurries are possible on Saturday. Light rain and snow are more likely on Sunday and Sunday night. A coating of sticking snow is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Victims identified in Sunday morning double homicide
Two vehicles were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Central and Centennial on...
Off-duty deputy involved in Sylvania Township crash
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Longtime friends murdered on Toledo street
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing Republic woman, calling her wherabouts...
Republic woman found safe in Seneca County
Toledo Police car
Child found unharmed after suspect steals vehicle while child was inside

Latest News

November 9th Weather Forecast
November 9th Weather Forecast
November 9th Weather Forecast
11/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/8/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast