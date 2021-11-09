November 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with a high around 60 today. A few evening sprinkles are possible. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday brings a bit of a warm up with highs in the middle 60s. However, there is a better chance of rain by late afternoon and evening. Showers may produce gusty winds around 30 to 40 mph. Friday will be windy at times with a few late day showers possible. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few snow flurries are possible on Saturday. Light rain and snow are more likely on Sunday and Sunday night. A coating of sticking snow is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.