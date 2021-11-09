One person injured in Norwich Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Norwich Rd. Tuesday.

According to Toledo Police, the incident occurred on the 5100 block of Norwich Rd. The victim’s condition has not been released.

According to witnesses, an SUV pulled up next to a group that was gathered outside and opened fire.

This is a breaking news event, and will be updated with more information as it is made available.

