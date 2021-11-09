Traffic
One person injured in Norwich Rd. shooting

One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Norwich Rd. Tuesday.
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Norwich Rd. Tuesday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Norwich Rd. Tuesday.

According to Toledo Police, the incident occurred on the 5100 block of Norwich Rd. The victim’s condition has not been released.

According to witnesses, an SUV pulled up next to a group that was gathered outside and opened fire.

This is a breaking news event, and will be updated with more information as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

