Organizations setting up clinics for free COVID vaccines for children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health departments are announcing upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will provide vaccines and several schools over the next week. It will also host appointment-only public vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 at the Lucas County Rec Center on the following dates:

Thursday, Nov. 18: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Follow this link to schedule an appointment or find other vaccine providers. Parents or guardians should bring a photo ID and a signed consent form.

All children who are vaccinated will receive their $100 Kroger gift card at their second dose appointment.

Community Health Services

Community Health Services in Fremont will hold two vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 at their main campus, located at 2221 Hayes Ave.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Clinics for children to receive their first dose are scheduled on:

Saturday, November 13

Saturday, November 20

The second dose will be scheduled three weeks from the first dose.

An appointment is required to participate. To schedule your child for their first Covid vaccine, please go to www.GetTheShot.Coronavirus.Ohio.gov.

Springfield Local Schools

Springfield Local Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through ProMedica for children ages 5-11 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Holloway Elementary School on Pilliod Rd. in Holland.

To schedule an appointment, follow this link. Walk-in vaccines will be given out after 5:30 p.m. Parents or guardians must complete a consent form, which can be found at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.