Police searching for missing teenager

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released the image of a teenager who has been missing since Monday evening.

Authorities are searching for Bryanna Anderson, 14, who was last seen in the 300 block of Collingwood at 6 p.m. Monday. She was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with red writing, and blue shoes.

Police said her residence is in the 1300 block of N. Superior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

