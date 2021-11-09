Seneca Co. judge suspended without pay for one year

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Seneca County judge was suspended without pay for a year after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that he violated rules for holding a spectator in contempt for refusing to take a drug test.

Judge Mark Repp is the sole judge of the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court. The Supreme Court ruled he violated four rules governing the professional conduct of Ohio judges and lawyers, including failure to perform all his judicial duties fairly and impartially.

The spectator was the girlfriend of a man who was appearing via video in Judge Repp’s court for violating the terms of his probation. The man, identified as T.D. in court records, was arrested for failing to appear at PIVOT, a drug court program.

While the girlfriend was sitting in the back of the courtroom to observe the arraignment and hearing, “sitting quietly and bringing no attention to herself,” a press release said. The girlfriend, identified as A.O. did not have a case before Judge Repp, was not on probation and had never been charged with or convicted of a drug-related case. However, Judge Repp paused hearing other cases and announced that he thought A.O. was under the influence and wanted her drug tested.

A.O. had her two children with T.D. waiting in a car outside with T.D.’s mother. When the bailiff directed her out of the courtroom, she texted the mother and her sister, who she needed to watch her daughters.

When A.O. refused to take a drug test, the bailiff returned her to the courtroom because she did not think she had done anything to be in trouble. Judge Repp found her in contempt of court and sentenced her to 10 days in jail or until she submitted to a drug test.

While in custody, A.O. was required to take a pregnancy test, and then a female officer conducted a full-body scan that allegedly detected anomalies that the officer believed could have been contraband in A.O.’s body. A male officer then viewed the nude scans of A.O. She was handcuffed and transferred to a hospital for a second pregnancy test and body scan.

The hospital’s scan found no contraband, and she was returned to jail.

A.O. told a correctional officer she would take the drug test. The officer replied that she could not and that she already “had her chance.”

A.O. hired attorney Dean Henry, who filed a notice of appeal the next morning and requested A.O.’s sentence be stayed during the appeal. He also requested that the Seneca County Common Pleas Court order her immediate release from jail. Judge Repp set a hearing on the request to stay the sentence that day.

Before the hearing, Judge Repp met with Henry, Seneca County Prosecuting Attorney Derek DeVine, and Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley. DeVine stated he was unaware of any legal authority that would permit the judge to hold a courtroom spectator in contempt for refusing a drug test. Judge Repp offered no legal authority to support his conduct but stated he had a right to control his courtroom.

DeVine then requested that Judge Repp’s contempt order against A.O. be vacated because it was not supported by law and violated the U.S. and Ohio constitutions. Judge Repp agreed to vacate the contempt order if A.O. agreed to a drug test. However, because the decision had been appealed, he lacked jurisdiction over the case. A.O. was released from jail that day.

The Board of Professional Conduct found that the audio and video recording of the in-court statements to A.O. and T.D. “exhibited arrogance and a desire to prove that his suspicions about A.O.’s impairment were accurate and consistent with unsubstantiated rumors that he had heard about her and T.D.’s past drug use.” At a hearing, Judge Repp “demonstrated he was frustrated with T.D. and channeled that frustration at A.O.”

The board also noted that while Judge Repp acknowledged the wrongful nature of his misconduct, his “expressions of remorse and acceptance of responsibility were tempered by other statements” that suggested he had not completely done so. At one point, he stated he had “tried” to take responsibility for his actions.

