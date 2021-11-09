UT graduate launches Kickstarter campaign to publish comic book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new comic book hero and she’s based on the real-life wife of a University of Toledo graduate.

Jami Drost is the inspiration for “Stealth Hammer.” The comic book character can turn invisible and use her fists as hammers. Jami’s husband, Ryan, created the character.

Ryan also recruited a handful of artists to put together a comic book he self-published. Now Ryan, who graduated from The University of Toledo in 1998, has a kick-starter campaign to finance issue number two.

“It is based on my wife,” explains Ryan. “The character’s name is Jami and that’s the name of my wife as well, and I’ve pulled a lot of elements from family members and everything else as well. So, not only is this a love letter to everything that I grew up with storytelling-wise, there’s nice little references to things that I grew up with, but there’s actually family ties to this.”

Ryan works in a call center by day, then works on Stealth Hammer in his free time. You can follow Stealth Hammer on social media by clicking here and check out the kickstarter campaign by here.

