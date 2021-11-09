Traffic
Winter is coming: and so are the bugs and beetles

It might be warm right now, but we all know winter is coming. Our local bugs and beetles know it too, and they’re getting ready.
Ladybugs are seen on cars in Chatham, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. Around much of the...
Ladybugs are seen on cars in Chatham, Ill., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. Around much of the country,legions of Asian lady beetles are making their seasonal appearance. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changing colors on the leaves is the most obvious sign that colder days are coming. But you might notice a little orange bug this time of year, and it’s another sign of the approaching winter.

They’re called Asian Lady Beetles, and they’re coming out of the woodwork.

John Chastain is the Curator of Herpetology and Invertebrates at the Toledo Zoo. He tells 13abc, “Typically they’re dispersed in fields and forests, agricultural areas. This time of year, they all converge and come together and try to find an over-wintering spot.”

So, you might not like these pests. But they were brought here for a reason.

Chastain explains, “They were introduced in the 1900s in the southern US as an agricultural control species. They have spread completely across the US into Canada.” He says their purpose was to control the pests that attack soybeans.

And they look familiar. “They do look like some of our native species, and they can be kind of hard to identify if you’re not an expert on it,” Chastain says. “The Asian Lady Beetles, the black markings on the face portion of them form a ‘W’, and then a lot of the natives ones will actually form an ‘M’.”

Chastain says that the bugs are known to have a bad smell and taste, so they don’t have any natural predators keeping them in check. And as they’re looking for a warm place to stay, they might choose your house. But having them in your house could be bugging your allergies.

“If you wake up every morning this time of year and your eyes are kind of puffy, I think conjunctivitis is one symptom of that.”

And, while they’re not venomous, he says they bite.

“It’s either a defensive action that the beetle’s doing to have you drop it. Some people think they’ll bite to take salts off your skin.”

Chastain says your best line of defense is to look around the outside of your house. He says, “If there are any cracks in the foundation, in the siding, check your roof, any little crack that you can seal up is going to keep them from coming into your house. If you do happen to have them, the best thing you can do is either sweep them up or vacuum them up. If you do vacuum them up, I recommend disposing of the vacuum bag or emptying the bagless right away, because them sitting in a vacuum for a week or two can get kind of funky.”

