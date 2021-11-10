Traffic
11/10: Dan's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Veterans Day wind; weekend rain/snow
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The first half of Veterans Day will be a stark contrast to the second half, with rain rolling through on the back of 40mph wind gusts in the afternoon. That breeze will keep kicking up through Friday, with highs barely making the 50s -- and a further drop still to come. A slowing system over the Midwest will ensure highs keep to the upper-30s Sunday. A rain/snow mix is likely, with light accumulations on grassy/elevated surfaces possible.

