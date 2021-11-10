11/10: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly sunny with some high clouds around for the rest of today with afternoon highs around 60. Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Quickly becoming windy but dry for Thursday morning, then the rain arrives during the afternoon when highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds may gust up to 40 mph on Thursday. Rain tapers off Thursday evening and the winds come down a bit, but windy again on Friday with highs in the low 50s. An isolated rain shower or flurry will be possible from Friday night into Saturday. Highs Saturday only in the low 40s. Even colder Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, and a rain/snow mix is likely. A brief coating on grassy areas and elevated surfaces will be possible.

