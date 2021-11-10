Building Better Schools: A Penny War to keep kids off the floor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a Penny War to keep kids off the floor.

Students at Horizon Science Academy are collecting pennies, so kids can sleep in peace.

“A penny war is a thing where we raise money for a needy children that don’t have beds so they can have a good night sleep,” 4th grader Zoie Yates said.

“A whole bunch of grades battle against each other to raise money for kids that out there I don’t have beds and we’re trying to build beds for them and get them things that they need,” 6th grader Duane Williams said.

Horizon Science Academy is teaming up with Lets Build Beds. The non-profit organization makes sure children in Northwest Ohio have beds of their own to sleep in at night. The Jaguars will build 30 beds this spring.

“It never seems to be an issue when we do a social good here at our school kids always rise up and genuinely supportive and genuinely want to help,” Nicholas McClellan said. “It’s often surprising how easy it is to really get them motivated to help others especially especially kids their own age in the past we’ve helped homeless vets we’ve done penny wars for but these kids are potentially their own peers.”

To learn more about Lets Build Beds, click the link:

https://www.letsbuild.org

