New City of Toledo online data hub shows areas of speeding concerns

Highlighted areas have high concentration of calls, police responses
A new interactive map online showcases areas of concern for speeding in Toledo
A new interactive map online showcases areas of concern for speeding in Toledo(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you think you’ve seen speeding vehicles at the roundabout at Glendale and Harvest near The Toledo Zoo, you’re not alone.

The roundabout at Harvest and Glendale is a hot spot for speeders, according to the interactive...
The roundabout at Harvest and Glendale is a hot spot for speeders, according to the interactive map.(Tony Geftos)

The City of Toledo has clocked complaints of speeders and speeding tickets handed out by police here. When it goes into the city’s database, a map shows it as a bright yellow spot, meaning it has a higher concentration of speeding concerns than the rest of town.

The city is now making this data public and searchable through a new online data portal.

“It’s basically all of the data and information that the city of Toledo utilizes all the time,” says Gretchen DeBacker, with the City of Toledo. “The information is really valuable for people that are trying to study the city of Toledo, to look at neighborhoods.”

You’ll find interactive web maps that include requests for service, boil water advisories, and alley cleaning. Plus, a map of speeding concerns. When you zoom in, you can pinpoint the date of the complaint or traffic stop and read exactly what it was about.

To see the map, click here.

