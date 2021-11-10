Traffic
November 10th Weather Forecast

Rain & Wind Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a foggy morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s. Thursday should start with a partly cloudy sky before clouds return by the lunch hour. Rain is very likely after 1pm with strong winds. Wind gusts around 40 mph are possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Sunshine is likely early on Friday, but developing clouds on Friday evening may lead to a light shower. A snow flurry is possible on Saturday. A light rain and snow mix is possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures will moderate next week.

