Person in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon shooting

TPD investigates a shooting near Platt Street and 6th Street on Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in critical condition after shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in an alley near Platt Street and Main Street. Police said a nearby home in the 600 block of Platt is a “home of interest” and plan to execute a search warrant there.

At least 10 different evidence markers could be seen on the ground in the alleyway.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

