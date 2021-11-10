Person in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in critical condition after shooting in Toledo Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:00 p.m. in an alley near Platt Street and Main Street. Police said a nearby home in the 600 block of Platt is a “home of interest” and plan to execute a search warrant there.
At least 10 different evidence markers could be seen on the ground in the alleyway.
Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
