Pfizer’s wants approval for 5-day anti-viral COVID treatment

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pfizer has a five-day anti-viral pill that is gaining a lot of promise in treating COVID 19.

The medication has been around for years to treat HIV and doctors think it might work in COVID because the two viruses replicate the same way.

In all three phases of the clinical trials, the medication seemed to be highly effective at interrupting the enzyme that is needed to replicate the virus. The pills need to be taken in a five consecutive day sequence at the first sign of symptomatic COVID.

The drug company will now submit the clinical trial data to the FDA for emergency use authorization much like the vaccines. With the hope that it can be made widely available soon.

