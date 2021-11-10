Traffic
Police searching for two missing youths

Autumn Hill, 12, and Troy Hill, 15, are missing from the 800 block of Underwood.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two missing juveniles.

Autumn Hill, 12, and Troy Hill, 15, are missing from the 800 block of Underwood.

Autumn was last seen wearing gray pants and a turquoise jacket, and Troy was wearing black-and-brown pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

