Suspect in North Toledo homicide turns himself into police

Rasheed Fisher
Rasheed Fisher(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The main suspect in a Nov. 3 homicide investigation turned himself into the authorities Tuesday.

Toledo Police issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Rasheed Fisher last week, charging him with murder in the death of 28-year-old Robert Kynard.

The incident took place on the 3300 block of Elm Street, near East Manhattan Boulevard and Lagrange Street.

Detectives on the scene described the incident as a dispute between two people who knew each other that escalated into the killing.

