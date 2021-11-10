Tiffin judge suspended for forcing court spectator to get drug test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s highest court is holding a local judge accountable for his behavior.

A Tiffin judge sent a woman to the Seneca County jail for refusing to take a drug test, a woman who was not on trial and not causing any kind of disruption. Now Judge Mark Repp must serve a one-year suspension for his actions.

Alexzandria Orta was in the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal courtroom last year to see the hearing of her boyfriend, Trevor. Judge Repp addressed her after the hearing and asked her to take a drug test. When she refused, the judge held her in contempt and put her handcuffs.

“I figured he couldn’t do it so I wasn’t going to take it but I was scared to leave there because I didn’t want to get in trouble if I left,” said Orta.

To complicate things further, her kids were in the car outside the courthouse with their grandparents.

The next day she appeared in front of Judge Repp and even the prosecutors asked to dismiss the contempt charge.

The state Board of Professional Conduct charged Judge Repp with ethical violations and now the Ohio Supreme Court has upheld Repp’s one year unpaid suspension.

“We…. conclude that a one-year suspension with no stay will best protect the public and send a strong message to the judiciary that this type of judicial misconduct will not be tolerated” the Justices said in their ruling.

The Justices said Orta did absolutely nothing wrong to justify Repp’s attention in the courtroom-let alone his order that she be drug tested. The Justices also said Orta suffered great personal indignities and emotional distress as a result of the security and medical screenings she had to endure during her incarceration, on top of the anxiety regarding the care and well-being of her two young children.

“I think that it’s good but that he should not be able to be a judge at all,” said Orta.

13abc tried to reach Judge Repp through the court offices today but have not heard back.

Orta did spend one night behind bars. While there, according to the Supreme Court’s ruling, she had to submit to two pregnancy tests and two full-body scans, and either a CT or MRI scan at Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.