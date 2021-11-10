Traffic
Toledo boxer Robert Easter Jr. found guilty on assault charges after allegedly punching woman

Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss counts during the third round of the WBC and IBF lightweight title bout in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 28, 2018. Garcia won by unanimous decision. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)(Alex Gallardo | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo boxer Robert Easter Junior was found guilty of assault charges Tuesday after he changed his plea to no contest.

Easter is accused of a punching a woman in the face at Bucks Rack City strip club in August. According to police records, Easter allegedly hit a 28-year-old woman on the left side of her face, causing the woman to lose consciousness. The victim said Easter spit on her before punching her.

He was charged with assault (simple) of knowingly attempt or cause physical harm to another or another’s unborn.

Easter Jr. held the IBF lightweight title from 2016 to 2018. As of November 2020, he is ranked as the world’s eighth-best active light welterweight by BoxRec.

Judge Wagner referred Easter to probation for a pre-sentence investigation. The case is continued until Nov. 30.

