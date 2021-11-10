Traffic
Toledo looking at allowing smaller convenience stores to add competition, improve quality, cleanliness

Toledo Stop and Shop on Reynold Rd.
Toledo Stop and Shop on Reynold Rd.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Councilmen John Hobbs III and Rob Ludeman presented an amendment at Tuesday night city council meeting that would remove the 2000 square feet spacing requirement for convenience stores.

“This 2000 square feet was really based on nothing. It was just an arbitrary number that a while ago was put out there,” says Hobbs.

According to Hobbs, many stores are passed down in the same family, and over time the quality of service and care for the businesses has decreased in some cases.

“There are certain ones that we just continue to have problems with all the time. They continue to run businesses that aren’t clean, or there is a ton of loitering,” says Hobbs. “The businesses that we’ve been having problems with are going to clean up their act so they can draw the clients, or the clients are going to go to the new business and put that business out of business.”

13abc spoke to several Toledo shop owners, and all said they were against the idea of more stores opening up nearby and causing competition.

Hobbs says if passed they hope the amendment would have an impact not just on shop owners but the entire city.

“We hope that it would not be a thing where they are constantly pulling out, but more business around these areas would then put back into the community,” says Hobbs. “The city of Toledo is a welcoming city to business and competition and we are hoping that would draw to make the city better.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

