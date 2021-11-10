Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Zoo polar bear dies after battle with kidney disease

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced Wednesday that Marty the polar bear has died.

The 24-year-old Polar bear was diagnosed with an age-related kidney disease two years ago. The zoo said that’s a common outcome given his age and average life expectancy for his species.

Zoo officials decided to euthanize him due to his quality of life declining over the last few weeks, calling it a difficult decision.

“The Toledo Zoo is proud to have had one of the most prolific pairings of Polar bears in the country, and as a result, Marty sired 8 cubs in his lifetime,” the announcement from the zoo said. “We look forward to the future and turning our focus toward bringing another male to the Zoo with the help of Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs.”

It is with heavy hearts that we come to you today with the news that our 24-year-old male Polar bear, Marty, has passed....

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Chef to be released after 7 month stay in the hospital
The victims of Sunday morning's shooting in Toledo's South Side.
Family of murdered Toledo best friends speak out
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Coroner: Victims of Sunday morning double homicide both shot twice in the head
Authorities have closed down I-475 West at Talmadge Rd. due to a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
I-475 West reopens at Talmadge Rd. after earlier crashes
Natasha Carlisle, 40 (left) and Laura Luckey, 42 (right) both died of gunshot wounds November...
Longtime friends murdered on Toledo street

Latest News

Yost, BGSU President announce new criminal justice collaboration
Council members Hobbs and Ludeman presented the amendment at Tuesday night's Council meeting.
City Councilmembers present new amendment that would effect convenience stores
Autumn Hill, 12, and Troy Hill, 15, are missing from the 800 block of Underwood.
Police searching for two missing youths
A new interactive map online showcases areas of concern for speeding in Toledo
New City of Toledo online data hub shows areas of speeding concerns