Toledo Zoo polar bear dies after battle with kidney disease

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced Wednesday that Marty the polar bear has died.

The 24-year-old Polar bear was diagnosed with an age-related kidney disease two years ago. The zoo said that’s a common outcome given his age and average life expectancy for his species.

Zoo officials decided to euthanize him due to his quality of life declining over the last few weeks, calling it a difficult decision.

“The Toledo Zoo is proud to have had one of the most prolific pairings of Polar bears in the country, and as a result, Marty sired 8 cubs in his lifetime,” the announcement from the zoo said. “We look forward to the future and turning our focus toward bringing another male to the Zoo with the help of Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs.”

