Williams Co. man pleads guilty to murder in death of infant

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Williams County man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 9-week-old son Tuesday.

Cody Jondreau, 25, could face life in prison for the September 2020 incident that left baby Alexander Jondreau with abusive head trauma, which ultimately led to his death.

He will have to register as a violent offender when he gets out of prison.

Jondreau will be sentenced on December 6.

He temporarily escaped from a Florida jail while awaiting extradition in June 2021.

