Ypsilanti man convicted of attempted murder in shooting of Monroe police officer

Kobe Falls (left) and Kordney McDonald (right)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - An Ypsilanti man was convicted of attempted murder Wednesday, in the 2020 shooting of a Monroe Police officer.

Kordney Antwoine McDonald, 21, pleaded ‘No Contest’ to Assault with Intent to Murder, among multiple over charges.

He will be sentenced on January 13, 2022, serving a minimum of 25 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.

Kobe Falls was sentenced to 7-20 years in prison for his role in the crime in July of 2021.

Corporal Renae Peterson returned to work in June of 2021 after recovering from her injuries.

