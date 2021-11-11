Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
11/11: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Blustery, rainy afternoon; weekend snow possible
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
40+ mph wind gusts and 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain are likely through the early evening, with those winds slowing overnight then ramping back up Friday. The weekend is when those colder temps will really be felt, with light snow showers possible as early as Saturday morning. The most likely timeframe for sticking flakes (on grass/elevated surfaces) is still Sunday PM.

