LPGA tournament changes name to Dana Open

The newly titled tournament will take place Labor Day weekend, from August 29th to September 4th.
Marathon Classic
Marathon Classic(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Marathon Classic has a brand new name for 2022. The LPGA tournament will not be called the Dana Open, as the automotive company takes over as the event’s title sponsor. Marathon Petroleum will now serve as presenting sponsor.

The newly titled tournament will take place Labor Day weekend, from August 29th to September 4th. Players will compete for a $1.75 million purse, down from $2 million in 2021. The event will be broadcast on The Golf Channel in the US.

“This is one of the longest-running and most popular tournaments on the LPGA Tour, and we are extremely proud to have the Dana name as a title sponsor of one of the LPGA’s premier championships. This event aligns with our focus on diversity and inclusion and gives us the opportunity to support women who are role models and inspire others through their commitment to excellence,” said Jim Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO.

The event helps to raise money for children’s charities throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. According to the organizers, it has raised close to $13 million in its 37-year history.

