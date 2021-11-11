Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June incident where police allege he fired multiple bullet holes into a car containing a pregnant woman and a child.

Gilmer, 37, faces two counts of felonious assault and several gun charges.

The police reports said the incident took place on the 700 block of Vance St, when the victim, Gilmer’s ex, tried to retrieve some items.

The prosecutor is recommending a bond of $400,000, though that decision will be left to Judge Linda Jennings at a later date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.