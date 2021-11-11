Traffic
Man charged for allegedly shooting into a vehicle with ex-girlfriend and child inside

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donte Gilmer appeared in Lucas County Court Wednesday for a bail hearing regarding a June incident where police allege he fired multiple bullet holes into a car containing a pregnant woman and a child.

Gilmer, 37, faces two counts of felonious assault and several gun charges.

The police reports said the incident took place on the 700 block of Vance St, when the victim, Gilmer’s ex, tried to retrieve some items.

The prosecutor is recommending a bond of $400,000, though that decision will be left to Judge Linda Jennings at a later date.

