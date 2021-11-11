North Toledo PAL athletic field proposed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids in North Toledo may soon have a new option to play sports in that part of town. A multi-purpose athletic field is being proposed and Wednesday leaders in Toledo’s Police Athletic League made the pitch for why it’s so important.

Lots of people already know the site on East Manhattan Boulevard as the PAL facility for things like basketball but imagine much more space outside to be used for more than just sports.

It’s just a grass lot right now, the old Leverette school used to sit there. The hope is that it soon becomes a multi-purpose sports field where coaches like Baron McKinley can continue to shape kids’ lives.

“That’s what we love about it that we have them under our wing for that span of time and they’re safe,” said McKinley.

Leaders from the Toledo Lucas County Police Athletic League are asking Toledo City Council for $300,000 to help fund the field. PAL has already raised some of the money and grants will help cover more. With youth violence stats rising this baseball, soccer and flag football complex could give kids an alternative.

“PAL means a safe environment for them to come and be kids again and they have positive role models to be there to guide them,” said Officer Kimberly Darrington of the Toledo Police Department.

“Our children are in dire need of some guidance, some leadership and I think as a pal organization we can do that,” said Sergeant Ron Paris of the Toledo Police Department.

There are not a whole lot of recreation opportunities for kids in this part of North Toledo near Manhattan and Stickney. This kind of investment is something not seen here too often but may actually be valued more because of that very reason.

“This field just gets everybody involved and it brings awareness to the issue, particularly that of North Toledo where that area has been so undeserved for so many years,” said Paris.

“They would be so appreciative and they would feel like their lives matter,” said Darrington.

If the city approves this funding and everything else stays on schedule, the hope is that the project will be finished by May of 2023.

